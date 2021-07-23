Alabama

Alabama Governor Blames ‘Unvaccinated Folks' for New COVID Cases

The state has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with only 38 percent of its population receiving at least one dose

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey had a few choice words for the "unvaccinated folks" in the state and blamed them for the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Folks are supposed to have common sense," she told a reporter in response to a question about what it's going to take for people to get vaccinated.

"But it's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down," she continued.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with only 38 percent of its population receiving at least one dose. According to state statistics, 31 percent were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new coronavirus cases in the state was up by 694 or 573 percent

