A ‘Non-Starter': De Blasio Rips Republican Senate's Proposed Stimulus Package

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the long-awaited stimulus package proposal by Republicans in the Senate "just doesn't work," calling it a "non-starter" during his Tuesday coronavirus press briefing.

"The Republicans in the United States Senate presented their version of a stimulus plan but I have to say to Majority Leader [Mitch] McConnell, not much of a stimulus there," de Blasio said. "In fact, I would call it a non-starter. This plan literally provides zero support for state and local government that are fighting through this crisis, that are struggling just to keep basic services going to provide the health support people need to make sure that our first responders and our health care heroes will still have their jobs to keep serving us."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools, or HEALS, Act Monday night, the upper chamber’s long-awaited coronavirus stimulus package. The $1 trillion bill includes an extra $200 per week in unemployment insurance, down from $600 in the earlier CARES Act, and more money for schools, among other measures.

The Republicans come to the negotiating table hobbled by infighting and delays. McConnell said he wanted to hit “pause” on new spending after Congress approved a sweeping $2.2 trillion relief package in March. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took the opposite approach, swiftly passing a $3 trillion effort with robust Democratic support. In the intervening months, the crisis deepened.

McConnell, flanked by top GOP chairs Monday at the Capitol, unveiled his long-awaited proposal. It provides some $105 billion to schools and colleges, the K-12 funds tilted toward campuses that reopen with in-person learning. There's more money for virus testing, $15 billion for child care centers and benefits for businesses, including a fresh round of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, tax breaks and a sweeping liability shield from COVID-19-related lawsuits.

Republicans left out new money for cash-strapped states and cities, a priority for Democrats, but included another round of $1,200 direct payments to households that Democrats also support. The second round of checks will follow the same eligibility formula as the first round, according to a memo from the Senate Finance Committee.

Individuals will also receive $500 for each dependent, just like under the CARES Act. Unlike the first time around, though, there is no age cap on the extra payment. The CARES Act capped the dependent payment at age 17, excluding many college students and other adult dependents from receiving a check.

The GOP bill also provides $1.7 billion for a new FBI headquarters in Washington, a non-pandemic-related expense that's a top priority for the president but not for lawmakers or McConnell.

While Senate Republicans struggled to roll out their own $1 trillion proposal, Pelosi implored the White House and GOP lawmakers to stop the infighting and come to the negotiating table with Democrats. Aid runs out Friday for a $600/weekly jobless benefit that Democrats call a lifeline for out-of-work Americans. Republicans want to slash it to $200 a week, saying that the federal bump is too generous on top of state benefits and is discouraging employees from returning to work.

Democrats will likely look to change some provisions. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Pelosi said the bill falls short of what is needed to help with the coronavirus recession, because it does not include hazard pay for essential workers, does not adequately address the eviction crisis and does not provide additional funding for food stamps, among other issues.

De Blasio also took notice that the upper-chamber's stimulus package slashes the jobless benefit and does not address the hunger crisis.

"This stimulus plan from the Republicans slashes unemployment benefits at a point when people need them more than ever. It ignores entirely the extent of the hunger crisis. We know right now in the city, almost 2 million New Yorkers need food at some point or another in the week and we are providing food for free to all New Yorkers who need it," the mayor said, adding that 100 million meals have been served so far for free to New Yorkers during the crisis.

"The Republican Senate plan just doesn’t work," de Blasio went on to say. "And it certainly fails places that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus like New York City. This plan will not work. It is a non-starter. It literally misses the opportunity to help us fight back, fight this disease, restart our economy. This plan will not help us do that and we have to see something much better.

"We need to fight for a much better, much clearer stimulus."