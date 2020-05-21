A New Way to Worship: CT Priest Offers Mass on Church Roof Amid Coronavirus

What to Know As the tristate continues to grapple with mitigating the spread of coronavirus, many businesses, organizations and even houses of worship were forced to temporarily close in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus

As the tristate continues to grapple with mitigating the spread of coronavirus, many businesses, organizations and even houses of worship were forced to temporarily close and suspend services in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus. Because of this, churches and other houses of worship turned to streaming their Mass and services online, allowing parishioners to remotely tune in.

Now, a church in Stratford, Connecticut, has taken its Mass to its roof allowing for a high, albeit socially distant, service.

On Thursday, Saint James Roman Catholic Church held Mass on the roof of its building, overlooking the faithful parishioners who flocked to be a part of the service. The church's parking lot was full again, with parishioners listening to mass -- being broadcast live on the radio -- while inside their cars. A total of about 35 to 40 cars lined up at the parking lot.

However, Rev. Peter J. Adamski, had to choose between holding the Mass while parishioners were seated in chairs 6 feet apart or in cars. Adamski decided on cars and had a vision on how he would say his first Mass.

"In the middle of the night I had a remembrance of The Beatles' last concert on the roof of Abbey Records -- a nice flat roof -- and that got me to thinking and I said, 'You know, I have a flat roof in the back of my church,'" Adamski said.

While Mass was said up high, Eucharist took place on the ground -- with strict social distancing measures.

"There's a great hunger to receive the Eucharist. It has been two months," Pat Brittingham, of Branford, Connecticut, said.

For Catholics who have been attending virtual services for months during the pandemic, a Mass in real life was excited enough to make a drive.

Parishioners expressed their gratefulness and the excitement of being part of a church service once more -- even if it was a service with a few changes in place.