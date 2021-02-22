80 NYers Asked to Revaccinate After Temperature Storage Issue on Long Island

Doses of the coronavirus vaccine at a New York state-run site were not stored at the correct temperature before being administered to people last week -- but state officials say those impacted are not at any health risk.

A spokesperson for the state's department of health said "less than a quarter of one percent" of people inoculated on Feb. 15 at the Jones Beach vaccination site were given a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine stored "at the wrong temperature."

The issue impacted 81 of 1,379 doses administered on Feb. 15, each has been told "there will be no extra vaccine-related risks from revaccination."

Email notifications have since gone out to New Yorkers who received these doses, health officials said. The notices detailed the storage error and reassured there was no health risk from the dose, but it would not fully protect against the virus.

NYS health department says some doses of Covid-19 vaccine given on February 15 at Jones Beach were not kept within the right temperature range because of an unintentional mistake. They have reached out to those effected and asked them to return for a repeat shot #nbc4ny — Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) February 22, 2021

To date, more than 3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state. The Jones Beach site issue is the first known instance of temperature storage problems.

"New Yorkers' health and safety is our top priority, and due to this vaccine's very specific temperature sensitivity, we have a process in place to identify if any temperature excursions occur. This process worked, allowing us to quickly pinpoint this issue, identify the extremely small number of individuals impacted, and immediately begin taking action," Jill Montag, spokesperson for the department of health, said in a statement Monday.