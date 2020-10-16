Economy

8 Million Americans Slipped Into Poverty Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, New Study Says

Researchers looked at the devastating financial effect the pandemic has had on Americans, with Blacks, Latinos and children faring the worst

By Stefan Sykes

Boxes of grocers are on a large cart
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The number of Americans living in poverty grew by 8 million since May, according to a Columbia University study, which found an increase in poverty rates after early coronavirus relief ended without more to follow.

Although the federal Cares Act, which gave Americans a one-time stimulus check of $1,200 and unemployed workers an extra $600 each week, was successful at offsetting growing poverty rates in the spring, the effects were short-lived, researchers found in the study published Thursday.

After aid diminished toward the end of summer, poverty rates, especially those among minorities and children, rebounded, they said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

testing 3 hours ago

There Still Aren't Enough COVID-19 Tests in the US. Will Rapid Tests Help?

Thanksgiving 5 hours ago

Fauci on Thanksgiving: ‘People Are Going to Have to Make a Choice'

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Economycoronavirus pandemicCoronavirus Aid
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us