43 SUNY Students Suspended for Not Following COVID Safety Rules by Attending Party

What to Know In yet another case of college students not adhering to health and safety norms during the era of coronavirus, SUNY Plattsburgh officials announced the suspension of over 40 students who attended an unsanctioned party.

“Yesterday I saw first-hand SUNY Plattsburgh’s quick action in fighting the potential spread of COVID and today President [Alexander] Enyedi acted swiftly in suspending the 43 students who couldn’t follow simple safety rules designed to keep all of us safe," Chancellor Jim Malatras said in a statement

SUNY Plattsburgh's action is just the latest taken by a universities across the tri-state against students who do not comply with health and safety guidelines implemented by institutions amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The school's chancellor went on to say that the action taken sends "a strong message that irresponsible behavior has serious consequences and I will support and urge all SUNY campuses to take similar action and use their maximum authority against anyone who blatantly violates these rules and endangers the community.”

According to Malatras, the "overwhelming majority" of students "have a deep respect for the safety rules and for one another."

SUNY Plattsburgh is a liberal arts public university with over 5,000 students.

Eleven Montclair State University students have been suspended from on-campus housing after the New Jersey-based school became aware Sunday of students engaging "in at least one off-campus party and some smaller gatherings in residence hall rooms, in which they were not observing social distancing and not wearing face coverings," a university spokesperson announced Tuesday.

Although the students were suspended from on-campus housing they were not suspended from the university, according to university spokesperson Andrew Mees. The students must quarantine before returning once again to campus.

Marist College suspended 15 students who attended an off-campus party last week and did not follow coronavirus precautions, according to school President Dennis Murray.

Murray announced the suspensions in a notice Friday to students of the upstate New York liberal arts college in Poughkeepsie.

Additionally, last week, UConn said that multiple students have been removed from housing at the university while the school investigates what it called an unapproved gathering in a residence hall room.

School officials said several students had an unapproved gathering in a residence hall room.

The school said on Aug. 17, it identified the students involved in the gathering.

According to the school, students were reportedly not wearing masks, were closely assembled and were endangering their health and wellbeing, along with others at the school.

The students involved have been issued interim actions and have been removed from housing while the school investigates, school officials said.