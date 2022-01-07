4 New COVID Testing Sites Open at NYC Subway Stations Next Week: See the Full List

Have you had trouble finding at-home COVID tests easily? Frustrated with hours-long lines? Nearly a dozen MTA subway stations will be offering them for free starting next week as part of the state's ongoing battle against the omicron surge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul added four new COVID-19 testing sites to the MTA's repertoire on top of the seven that launched testing last month. All are for PCR tests and accept walk-ins, though operating hours may vary.

The four new subway testing locations include:

Opening Tuesday, Jan. 11: Manhattan's 125th Street Station (A/B/C/D lines). Operating hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Opening Tuesday, Jan. 11: The Bronx's Bedford Park Station (B/D lines). Operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Opening Wednesday, Jan. 12: Queens' Queens Plaza Station (E/M/R lines), open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Opening Wednesday, Jan. 12: Brooklyn's Coney Island/Stilwell Station (D/F/N/Q lines), open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-in PCR testing launched at the following MTA sites last month and remains available:

Times Square-42nd St (Manhattan) Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Central Terminal (Manhattan) Monday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penn Station (Manhattan) Monday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Broadway Junction (Brooklyn) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

E. 180th St (Bronx) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Roosevelt Ave (Queens) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jamaica-179th St (Queens) Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Find more available COVID testing and vaccination sites across New York state here and check here for New York City-run sites.