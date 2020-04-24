Coronavirus

4-Month-Old Daughter of FDNY Firefighter Dies of Coronavirus, Family Says

A New York City firefighter and his wife lost their 4-month-old daughter to the coronavirus, the family tells NBC News.

Jay-Natalie La Santa died on Monday, nearly a month after she was rushed to the hospital with a fever.

"She was very feisty. She was a little Angel with the most beautiful smile. She kept us on our toes," the girl's grandmother, Wanda La Santa, told NBC News in a phone interview on Thursday.

The baby, born in November, was the first child for Jerel La Santa, a firefighter, and his wife, Lindsey La Santa. She was Wanda La Santa's first grandchild.

