4 Major Subway Lines Resume Regular Service Tomorrow as Omicron Staff Havoc Ebbs

Subway service is about to get more regular starting Wednesday, with two train lines set to resume normal routes and two express lines poised to do the same.

The MTA said regular B and Z train service, which has been hampered by COVID-induced staffing shortages since the start of the month, will return as well express service on the 6 and 7 lines, which have been plagued by the same issues.

Also returning Wednesday: peak-hour A trains to and from Rockaway Park.

Service on the W line, though, will remain suspended for the time being. The W only serves stations where at least one other subway line is also available, so the MTA recommends taking the N in Queens or the R in Manhattan as an alternative.

W service is still suspended for now. pic.twitter.com/9XHwSEsl2Q — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 18, 2022

The agency has attributed the modified schedules to the omicron surge, which wiped out critical industry workforces across the country earlier this month.

"Like everyone in New York, we've been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge," an updated message on the MTA website says. "In order to keep you moving as efficiently as possible, we're taking proactive steps to reallocate train crews. This allows us to maintain service at all 472 stations in our system, albeit at reduced frequencies."

Straphangers are still advised to check the MTA's website for the most updated information just before they head out the door, as the situation can change.

You can also get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.