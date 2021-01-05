3 More NY Cases Probed for UK Variant as Cuomo, de Blasio Clash on Vaccine Rollout

What to Know The more contagious strain first detected in the U.K. has now been found in New York; the case is an upstate man in his 60s with no recent travel history and authorities are probing more potential cases

Vaccines are expected to work on that more transmissible strain and others; the rollout process, though, has become a point of contention between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Cuomo blamed hospital management Monday for allegedly not getting vaccines out fast enough and threatened fines over it; a City Hall spokesperson called that "punitive and unnecessary"

New York state is investigating whether at least three other sick people tied to an upstate jewelry store also have the more contagious COVID-19 variant initially identified in the U.K. after confirming its first case of the new strain Monday.

The Empire State became the fourth in the nation to detected the variant that overswept England late last year. Like the first U.S. case in Colorado, the man confirmed with it in New York has no recent travel history, suggesting community spread. The CDC believes the strain first emerged in Britain in September and said last week it suspects it has been circulating in the U.S. for some time.

That strain is thought to be up to 50 percent more transmissible but no more deadly. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown until at least mid-February to curb a level of spread he described as both "frustrating and alarming."

Meanwhile, another more contagious strain detected in South Africa has not yet been found in the U.S. One U.K. official warned Monday that strain is more worrisome.

Officials expect more variations of the virus to emerge over time. Vaccines are expected to work on those as well as the more transmissible strains detected.

Nationwide, the vaccine rollout has been stymied by logistical hurdles, confusion over who can get a shot and a slowdown in inoculations over the winter holidays. As of Tuesday, CDC data shows about 4.5 million people have received their first dose in the U.S., well short of President Trump's 20 million goal for December.

Amid the rollout frustration nationally, Vaccine distribution and administration has become a local point of contention -- and the first subject in some time on which Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are at outright odds.

Monday's war of words, during which a de Blasio spokeswoman accused Cuomo of "tough guy antics" and the mayor himself called him arrogant, followed the governor's threat earlier in the day to fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they fail to use their current vaccine inventories by the end of the week. He also said hospitals would have to use their inventories within seven days of receipt going forward, and said they could be disqualified from the program if they don't.

The race to vaccinate 1 million New York City residents in January is underway, with Mayor Bill de Blasio demanding Monday it become a 24/7 operation, as some frontline healthcare workers in New Jersey get their second shots Monday. Meanwhile, Positive cases of the coronavirus have prompted New York City leaders to close more than 100 school buildings on Monday, News 4 has learned. Tracie Strahan and Katherine Creag report.

Cuomo said 46 percent of hospitals statewide haven't used their full allocations; he blamed that on poor hospital management. De Blasio took particular offense at the shots to the city's public health system, Health + Hospitals, calling on the governor to "respect and trust our health care professionals."

"Does he think that our health care professionals are uninterested in vaccinating people? How about trusting the people who have been our heroes?" de Blasio told NY1 late Monday. "They are the people who do the work. They are the people who know best. They want to get people vaccinated. No one's more motivated than them. Help them, support them. Don't fine them, don't threaten them."

On the last day of 2020, de Blasio unveiled a goal of dosing 1 million New Yorkers with at least their first shots in January. He outlined more details of how to accomplish that in his COVID briefing Monday; the plan includes establishing up to 250 vaccine access points -- in schools, clinics and elsewhere -- this month.

Just over 110,000 people have been vaccinated in the city since inoculations started, but de Blasio predicted immunizations will speed up in the weeks ahead. He called on the federal government to keep the supply chain steady and efficient, and blamed the governor for not expanding the option to more eligible groups.

The FDNY has started getting its shots, for example, but the NYPD is set for the next phase of distribution. Once that begins, de Blasio says shots will be administered overnight as well as during the day to expedite the process.

This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

On Monday, New York City achieved its first full inoculation; the Queens nurse who became the first healthcare worker in America to receive a dose three weeks ago received her second shot. She said it felt like she had closed the loop. New Jersey, meanwhile, also administered its first second doses on Monday.

About 2.1 million New Yorkers are now eligible for vaccination under the state’s priority list, which expanded this week to include all health care staff — including receptionists — who come into contact with the public. It expands further Jan. 11.

The worry over vaccine distributions comes amid an anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases following the holidays. On Monday, Cuomo declared the dreaded holiday increase is already setting in and a "consequence of our actions."

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Hospitalizations in New York have doubled since early December to 8,251, Cuomo said Monday. It was the first time hospitalizations topped 8,000 since May 7. The state is averaging 13,687 daily new cases over the past seven days, up 27 percent from a week ago. Daily deaths are on the rise as well.

Cuomo reported 170 new daily deaths, Monday the highest single-day number since May 16, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Experts fear the dreaded holiday surge upon surge could make January a more deadly month than December, which was the deadliest month of the pandemic thus for the U.S. To date, more than 350,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported America, along with more than 20 million cases, according to a tally by NBC News. The head of the CDC warned last month that a total of 450,000 people could die by February if aggressive measures weren't taken to control the spread. That'd add another 100,000 U.S. lives in less than four weeks.