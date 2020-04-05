Coronavirus

1st Federal Inmate to Die of Coronavirus Penned Heartbreaking Letter to Judge

Patrick Jones “spent the last 12 years contesting a sentence that ultimately killed him,” one of his former lawyers said

File photo of a Texas prison.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice

In the months before the coronavirus infiltrated the U.S., a 49-year-old inmate began drafting a letter inside the walls of a federal prison in Louisiana. The man, Patrick Jones, had been locked up for nearly 13 years on a nonviolent drug charge. He hadn’t seen his youngest son, then 16, since the boy was a toddler.

“I feel that my conviction and sentence was also a punishment that my child has had to endure also and there are no words for how remorseful I am,” Jones wrote to U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in a letter dated Oct. 15, 2019.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCoronavirus Outbreak
