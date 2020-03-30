11 Veterans Dead After Coronavirus Exposure at Mass. Soldiers’ Home

Eleven veterans are dead after an outbreak of coronavirus at a facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

The outlet reported Monday evening that five of the residents of Holyoke Soldiers' Home who died tested positive for COVID-19 and five others were being tested, with one victim's information unavailable.

In total, 11 veteran residents and five staff members tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, with test results pending for another 25 residents, according to WWLP.

As someone who has visited the Holyoke Soldiers' Home on many occasions to catch up with staff and residents, I am heartbroken by today’s news. The loss of these residents to COVID-19 is a shuddering loss for us all. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 31, 2020

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Dan Tsai said in a press release Monday that Bennett Walsh, superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers' Home, had been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

"It is imperative that the Holyoke Soldiers' Home provide a safe environment for the veteran residents, and the dedicated staff who serve them," wrote Tsai.

Val Liptak, CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospital, has taken over the administration at the veterans' facility, Tsai announced.

According to Mass.gov, the Soldiers' Home is described as a "247-bed long term nursing care facility with 24-hour licensed nursing staff."