New York

102-Year-Old Veteran Compares Vaccine Drive to WWII Service

102-year-old Army veteran Bill Swetow participates in a public service announcement for a campaign to vaccinate against COVID-19
Ulster County

A 102-year-old Army veteran is comparing his World War II service to the campaign to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 in a public service announcement released by officials in New York's Ulster County.

“When our nation needed us and Uncle Sam came calling, we answered. We fought the Nazis and stormed the beaches of Normandy," veteran Bill Swetow says in the video released Saturday by County Executive Pat Ryan. He adds, "And over 75 years later, we are at another moment where we need every American to do their part.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Daily Freeman of Kingston reports that Swetow, who lives in New Paltz in the Hudson Valley, joined the Army after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and went on to serve as a cryptographer and a statistical control officer.

Swetow says in the minute-long PSA, “We are not asking you to fire a gun, dig a trench, or go to a foreign land. But we are asking you to join the fight, the fight against COVID-19. And we want you to get vaccinated.”

News

Storm Team 4 May 28

Weather Wrecks Unofficial Start to Summer, Pushes Bethpage Air Show to Memorial Day

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Mystery Surrounds Group of German Shepherds Found Abandoned Across NJ

The ad will air on local TV and radio stations as well as social media sites.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New YorkUlster County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us