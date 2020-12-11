10 NJ Bars, Restaurants Slapped With Charges for Allegedly Breaking COVID Restrictions

Nearly a dozen bars and restaurants accused of violating New Jersey's latest round of COVID restrictions on indoor dining face charges Friday from the state attorney general's office.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has announced charges against 10 bars and restaurants for allegedly violating some of Gov. Phil Murphy's newest restrictions enacted last month to limit the spread of the virus in indoor spaces. The state found the establishments in violation of orders suspending indoor services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., limiting indoor capacity to 25 percent, suspending seating at bars, and enforcing the use of face masks and social distancing indoors.

"We will not tolerate knucklehead behavior and we will no hesitate to shut you down," Murphy said Friday.

The charges seek to suspend liquor licenses for each of the 10 businesses; the shortest suspension sought is 10 days, the longest is 115. Grewal said additional charges would be forthcoming.

"Results of our enforcement sweeps thus far demonstrate that the majority of licensees are following the Governor's orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Grewal said in a press release Friday. "Those who flout curfews, seating restrictions, face covering mandates, and other mitigation measures will face consequences."

Of some 500 inspections conducted in the last month, Grewal says nearly 90 percent of establishments have been in compliance with Gov. Murphy's latest COVID restrictions.

The following bars and restaurants were identified by Grewal's office on Friday for allegedly violating state orders: