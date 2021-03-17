10 New Mass Vaccine Sites Launch Friday Across New York; Appointments Are Open Now

Ten new mass vaccination sites will open across New York state on Friday, including three on Long Island and one in the Bronx, as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's latest push to meet President Joe Biden's new vaccination timeline.

Appointments opened up for booking at the 10 new sites, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, on Wednesday. Qualifying New Yorkers can schedule theirs via the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX or check this tool.

Here are details on the new mass vaccination sites slated to open later this week. Search our handy vaccine hub finder below that list to see all the ones currently available across the tri-state area.

Long Island

Stony Brook - Southampton

SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton, NY

Suffolk CCC - Brentwood

Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena

1001 Crooked Hill Road

Brentwood, NY

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center - Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY

New York City

Bronx - Bay Eden Senior Center

Bay Eden Senior Center

1220 East 229th St.

Bronx, NY

Hudson Valley

SUNY Orange

Diana Physical Education Center

9 East Conkling Ave.

Middletown, NY

Ulster Fairgrounds in New Paltz

Ulster County Fairgrounds

249 Libertyville Road

New Paltz, NY

Capital Region

Queensbury Aviation Mall - Sears

578 Aviation Road

Queensbury, NY

Mohawk Valley

SUNY Oneonta

Alumni Fieldhouse

108 Ravine Parkway

Oneonta, NY

Western New York

The Conference and Events Center - Niagara Falls

101 Old Falls St.

Niagara Falls, NY

Southern Tier

SUNY Corning Community College

Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center

1 Academic Drive

Corning, NY

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

