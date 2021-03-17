coronavirus vaccine

10 New Mass Vaccine Sites Launch Friday Across New York; Appointments Are Open Now

Appointments opened up for booking at the 10 new sites, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, on Wednesday

Ten new mass vaccination sites will open across New York state on Friday, including three on Long Island and one in the Bronx, as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's latest push to meet President Joe Biden's new vaccination timeline.

Appointments opened up for booking at the 10 new sites, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, on Wednesday. Qualifying New Yorkers can schedule theirs via the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX or check this tool.

Here are details on the new mass vaccination sites slated to open later this week. Search our handy vaccine hub finder below that list to see all the ones currently available across the tri-state area.

Long Island

Stony Brook - Southampton
SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton, NY 

Suffolk CCC - Brentwood
Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena
1001 Crooked Hill Road
Brentwood, NY 

SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center - Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY 

New York City

Bronx - Bay Eden Senior Center
Bay Eden Senior Center
1220 East 229th St.
Bronx, NY 

Hudson Valley

SUNY Orange
Diana Physical Education Center
9 East Conkling Ave.
Middletown, NY

Ulster Fairgrounds in New Paltz
Ulster County Fairgrounds
249 Libertyville Road
New Paltz, NY

Capital Region

Queensbury Aviation Mall - Sears
578 Aviation Road
Queensbury, NY 

Mohawk Valley

SUNY Oneonta
Alumni Fieldhouse
108 Ravine Parkway
Oneonta, NY 

Western New York

The Conference and Events Center - Niagara Falls 
101 Old Falls St.
Niagara Falls, NY 

Southern Tier

SUNY Corning Community College
Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center
1 Academic Drive
Corning, NY

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Data: City of New York, State of New Jersey • Nina Lin / NBC

