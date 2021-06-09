10 More NY Kids to Win College Scholarships Wednesday; NYC Deploys Vaccine Vans to Libraries

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will lift virtually all remaining COVID rules for businesses and social settings once 70% of New York adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose; he says the number is now 68.9%

He is set to announce the newest round of winners for his college scholarship incentive program targeting 12-to-17-year-olds; 10 full rides are being raffled off weekly through July 7 for a total of 50 scholarships

New Jersey has announced a growing slate of incentives in recent weeks, too; the state is expected to announce updated guidance for its summer camps later Wednesday. No masks will be required outdoors

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to reveal the next 10 winners of his weekly four-year college scholarship vaccine drawing Wednesday while New York City is deploying vaccine trucks to the lowest rate neighborhoods as officials battle to move the needle just a bit more to hit the governor's 70% benchmark to lift remaining restrictions.

Vaccination rates have stalled significantly across the U.S. and New York is no exception. Starting Wednesday, mobile vaccine hubs will bring the shots to select public libraries in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, where officials say vaccine rates are 30% lower than the statewide numbers. Mayor Bill de Blasio says outreach efforts like vaccination block parties and in-school vaccinations are working.

Like Cuomo, he has targeted kids age 12 to 17 with vaccination outreach as of late, banking that this particular age group and their parents may be more inclined to be convinced to get dosed than their older cohorts who have been eligible longer.

Nearly 160,000 New York City residents in that youngest eligible age bracket have gotten at least one dose, up from less than 120,000 a week ago, and the mayor expects that number to keep growing. At the state level, almost 49,000 New Yorkers age 12 to 17 got vaccinated in the week after Cuomo launched the state's full college scholarship incentive program. That number likely has risen more, with the governor expected to announce the latest round of scholarship winners later Wednesday.

Ten full tuition, room and board scholarships to any SUNY or CUNY university — valued by the governor at around $100,000 — are being awarded each week through July 7 for a total of 50 free rides. Here's how to sign up to be notified when each drawing begins.

Unlike most other state incentives, the scholarship initiative allows kids vaccinated before the program launched to put their names in the hat as well. As Cuomo pitches it, the initiative is as much an incentive for parents as it is for their future college students.

To date, 7.7% of New Yorkers age 12 to 15 (the state doesn't break out data 12 to 17 since 16- and 17-year-olds were part of a different eligibility group) are fully vaccinated. It's a seemingly small share but one that has grown significantly in just the last two weeks, which supports officials' contention those ages are sort of an untapped market.

More than a quarter of those youngest kids have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Statewide, 58.7% of New York adults are fully vaccinated, while 56.4% of New York City adults can say the same.

The governor said earlier this week that once the partial vaccination rate for New York adults hits 70%, virtually all remaining COVID rules will evaporate. Right now, state data shows a partial vaccination rate of 66.4% for New York adults, though Cuomo appears to be measuring that benchmark based on CDC data, where the number is slightly higher (68.9%). The reason for the gap isn't clear.

Cuomo has said he expects the state to hit the 70% point in another six days or so.

At that point, New York's industry-specific guidelines -- including capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening and contact information for tracing -- will be optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms, amusement centers and personal care services, among other businesses.

Large-scale event venues, pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional and healthcare facilities and nursing homes will be exempt from the looming restriction lift and must continue to follow state COVID guidance.

State guidance on the mask front is explicitly tied to CDC recommendations for various settings, Cuomo has said. The CDC isn't expected to updated its school mask recommendations for a number of weeks, which is why Cuomo pulled the reins on a potential plan to eliminate mask mandates in schools for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Those changes would have taken effect Monday.

In announcing the intended policy change at the end of last week, Cuomo's administration said the idea was to align school mask guidance with summer camp protocol, given camps serve same-age children and some are on school grounds.

The latest guidance from the CDC for K-12 schools calls for "consistent and correct use of well-fitting face masks with proper filtration by all students, teachers and staff." On the youth camp front, the CDC only "strongly encourages mask use indoors for people who are not fully vaccinated" while giving total freedom outdoors to all.

New York revised its mask guidance for day camp and overnight camp programs last month to reflect that updated CDC guidance. Kids will only be required to wear masks during transportation, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Over in New Jersey, where kids age 12 to 17 account for just 4% of the more than 8.9 million vaccine doses administered in the state so far, Gov. Phil Murphy says kids won't need to wear face masks outdoors at Garden State camps this summer.

They are, however, encouraged to wear them in crowded situations. Indoors, unvaccinated campers will also just be strongly encouraged to wear masks, while any unvaccinated staffers will be required to do so with limited exception.

Additional summer camp guidance for New Jersey is expected later Wednesday.

Nationally, 53% of American adults are fully vaccinated, though that number drops just below 50% when the population is expanded to all age 12 and older.

Like Cuomo's benchmark in New York, President Joe Biden has set a goal of partially vaccinating at least 70% of American adults by July 4. So far, 14 states have reached that milestone and about a dozen more are on pace to do so by Biden's deadline, but it's unlikely all U.S. states and jurisdictions will achieve that goal within the next month.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told reporters Tuesday he still hopes the goal will be met “and if we don’t, we’re going to continue to keep pushing." Fauci said the administration is “pleading” with states, particularly those with low vaccination rates, to step up their efforts in the coming months as the variant that devastated India spreads globally, though not all states appear to share his urgency.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients doubled down on the message in a conference call Tuesday, delivering an impassioned call for governors to join the Biden administration in “pulling out all the stops” on vaccinations this month.

"We need your leadership on the ground – which is where it matters the most – more than ever," Zients said.