10 in Quarantine After Fan at Chiefs Game Tests Positive for COVID-19

The team credits safety measures with helping limit potential exposure to others who attended the NFL season opener last week

In this Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 file photo, fans stand for a presentation on social justice before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

The day after attending the NFL season opener in Kansas City last week, a fan tested positive for COVID-19 a day later, prompting authorities to tell 10 others who were at the game to quarantine, NBC News reports.

The Sept. 10 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans had fans in the stands — 15,895 of them — but far fewer than the number Arrowhead Stadium can hold, 76,000.

"I want to remind everyone that Covid-19 is anywhere and everywhere," Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer said in a statement. "While we’re all tired of it, frustrated and even angry at how it has altered and stricken our lives and livelihoods, we must continue to think of those who have not and will not survive it."

The team said that the person who tested positive last week and their group was in the lower level of the stadium and that its policies kept the potential exposure low.

