CDC Says 1 in 5 Adults May Develop Long COVID After Acute Infection. Know the Symptoms

Recovered COVID-19 patients have twice the risk of developing respiratory issues and pulmonary embolism, the study found.

By Linda Gaudino

About 1 in 5 adults may develop a health condition related to a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a new study by the CDC.

For those ages 65 and up, the chances of having a post-COVID complication are greater at 25%.

According to the research released on Tuesday, patients who recovered from a COVID-19 infection have twice the risk of suffering from pulmonary embolism or respiratory conditions.

The study states there were no significant differences observed in cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow and vessels, or mental health disorders.

These findings are consistent with previous studies stating that 20% - 30% of COVID patients may encounter long COVID and need extensive follow-up care.

Fatigue, memory loss, and anxiety are just a few lingering symptoms from the first encounter with COVID-19 in 2020 for NYC residents, Kevin Devine and Matt Boyd, who share their incredible stories of survival with NBC New York's Linda Gaudino.

A post-COVID condition, or long COVID, is a variety of new or lingering symptoms that a person can undergo after originally recovering from the acute COVID infection.

Long COVID can impact various organ systems with symptoms including joint or muscle pain, brain fog, pins-and-needles, loss of taste or smell, chest pain, heart palpitations, blood clots, fatigue and depression.

While more research is needed to better understand who is more likely to experience long COVID, some groups of people may be more prone to post-COVID conditions, such as those with underlying health issues and unvaccinated.

To date, over 80 million people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 with one million deaths due to the virus. With a growing number of residents at risk of enduring long COVID, patients may face inabilities to function at work and in daily activities, which could pose economic consequences.

Actress Alyssa Milano still struggles with lingering symptoms, such as fatigue, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath, over two years since recovering from an acute COVID-19 infection. NBC New York's Linda Gaudino checks in with Milano who details her experience as a long hauler.
