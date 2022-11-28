Bronx

Cops Arrest Alleged Repeat Rapist After 2nd Attack at NYC Hotel

By NBC New York Staff

An alleged rapist accused of targeting women at a hotel in the Bronx has finally been arrested, police announced.

Dashawn Williams, a 28-year-old from Randall's Island, is behind two sex attacks and robberies at the 7 Days Hotel off Bruckner Boulevard, the NYPD said.

Arrested on charges of rape and menacing, Williams was sought by investigators for two separate attacks at the hotel on Sept. 17 and Nov. 8. In both instances, police said he met women in the morning hours.

Police said the 28-year-old responded to an online post to meet his first victim around 7:30 a.m., when he pulled out a sharp weapon and removed cash from the woman before raping her. He repeated the same actions after responding to another post nearly two months later, this time in a 6 a.m. attack.

Both victims refused medical attention, according to police.

