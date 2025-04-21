Who oversees the conclave to determine the next pope?

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 following a long battle with pneumonia. Now begins the search for his successor.

As depicted in the film “Conclave,” the dean of the College of Cardinals plays an important role in the life of the Catholic hierarchy, a point of reference for his fellow cardinals and a crucial figure during the transition between one papacy and the next.

After a pope dies or resigns, the dean runs the secret meetings where cardinals discuss the needs of the church and the qualities a future pope must have, and then organizes the conclave balloting in the Sistine Chapel.

After a pope is elected, it's the dean who asks the winner if he accepts the job, and which name he wants to be called.

At the beginning of February, Pope Francis threw a wrench in some of the speculation about a future Sistine Chapel vote by deciding to extend the term of the current dean of the College of Cardinals rather than make way for someone new.

In its bulletin, the Vatican said Francis had decided to prolong the mandate of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 91, as dean of the college. The term of the vice-dean, Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 81, also was extended.

As a result of the importance of the job, speculation had swirled about who might take Re’s place after his five-year term ended Jan. 18. In a 2019 reform, Francis had imposed a once-renewable, five-year term limit on the job which until then had been an appointment for life. Given Re's age and the rigors of the eventual job of running a conclave, it was expected that he would be replaced.

Possible contenders included Sandri and the current Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

There was no word if Francis’ extension of Re’s mandate, decided Jan. 7 but only announced Feb. 6, was for another full five-year term or was just a temporary extension. According to the 2019 reform, the dean's five-year term may be “renewable if necessary,” but doesn't explicitly provide for a mere extension.

In an additional appointment Thursday, Francis named a top Vatican cardinal, American Cardinal Robert Prevost, as a member of the small group of high-ranking cardinals who actually chose the dean from within their own ranks. Prevost is currently prefect of the Vatican office for bishops, which vets bishop nominations from around the world.

It's a job that Re held for a decade, from 2000-2010.

Previous deans have been some of the most influential cardinals in the church, including Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who after he presided over the funeral of Pope John Paul II as dean was himself elected Pope Benedict XVI in 2005.

During a papal transition, the dean works closely with the camerlengo, the cardinal who handles more of the administrative tasks of running the Holy See and administering its assets. The camerlengo is currently American Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Even before “Conclave” sparked new interest in the Vatican, speculation about the dean, the camerlengo and future conclaves in general has long been a popular sport in Rome, where the health of the 88-year-old Francis is a frequent topic of conversation.

“Conclave,” director Edward Berger’s adaptation of the Robert Harris novel starring Ralph Fiennes as the dean, has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.