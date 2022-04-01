Bronx

Child Sex Abuser Charged in the Bronx

NYPD

The New York City Police Department is asking the public to come forward if they have any information about a man who was arrested for preying on multiple children at a Soundview school over the course of three years.

Police say that between November 2019 and July 2021, 30-year-old Gerardo Gutierrez sexually assaulted at least three girls under 12 years old during an after-school tennis program run by the New York Junior Tennis League and hosted at P.S. 100X.

Gutierrez, a resident of the Bronx, was arrested February 15 on multiple charges. He pleaded not guilty, and according to court records, was held on $150,000 bail. He was not a Department of Education employee.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us