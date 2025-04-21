Catholic Church

How many cardinals vote for next pope? What to know about a conclave

The only time papal power changes hands is when a pope dies or resigns and a conclave is held by the cardinal electors in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new leader of the Roman Catholic Church

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The only time papal power changes hands is when a pope dies or resigns. At that time, a whole series of rites and rituals comes into play governing the “interregnum” — the period between the end of one pontificate and the election of a new pope.

During that period, known as the “sede vacante,” or “empty See,” the camerlengo, or chamberlain, runs the administration and finances of the Holy See. He certifies the pope’s death, seals the papal apartments and prepares for the pope’s burial before a conclave to elect a new pope.

The position of camerlengo is currently held by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the head of the Vatican’s laity office. The camerlengo has no role or duties if the pope is merely sick or otherwise incapacitated.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Likewise, the dean of the College of Cardinals, who would preside at a papal funeral and organize the conclave, has no additional role if the pope is merely sick. That position is currently held by Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 91.

More coverage

Religion 2 hours ago

Live updates: Pope Francis dies at age 88

Catholic Church 23 mins ago

Who oversees the conclave to determine the next pope?

Trump Administration 19 hours ago

JD Vance meets Pope Francis on Easter Sunday after tangle over migration

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In February, Francis decided to keep Re on the job even after his five-year term expired, rather than make way for someone new. He also extended the term of the vice-dean, Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 81.

After a pope dies or resigns, the dean runs the secret meetings where cardinals discuss the needs of the church and the qualities a future pope must have, and then organizes the conclave balloting in the Sistine Chapel.

After a pope is elected, it's the dean who asks the winner if he accepts the job, and the name he wants to be called.

Who is eligible to elect a new pope?

Cardinals of the Catholic Church are eligible to elect a new pope provided they are under the age of 80. Cardinals age 80 and older and not eligible to enter a conclave.

How many cardinal electors are there?

The number of cardinal electors is limited to 120, according to a rule by Pope Paul VI in 1975, according to the Catholic News Service, though Popes John Paul II, Benedict and Francis, regularly exceeded the number, but for limited periods of time.

Experts estimate the current number of eligible cardinal electors between 130 and 145, especially after Pope Francis created 21 new cardinals in Dec. 2024.

Who are the U.S. cardinals?

According to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, there are 17 U.S. cardinals, including cardinals who are currently serving and who are retired.

Five cardinals currently lead U.S. archdioceses:

Three cardinals currently serve the church in another capacity in the United States:

Nine cardinals in the U.S. are retired:

This article tagged under:

Catholic ChurchPope Francis
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us