Cardinal Dolan Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine While on European Mission

New York's Cardinal Timothy Dolan has made a surprise visit to Ukraine while in Europe on a relief mission to help refugees from the war.

Dolan has been in the region since late last week, mostly in Poland, meeting with Catholic aid agencies trying to help the millions of people fleeing the Russian invasion.

NBC New York traveled to Eastern Europe to cover Cardinal Dolan's historic mission - watch all of the reports below:

Cardinal Dolan is in Poland on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees. NBC New York's Michael Gargiulo reports.

Cardinal Dolan was about 50 miles from the Ukrainian border Saturday, trying to do what he can to help refugees fleeing from the war's violence. NBC New York's Michael Gargiulo reports from Slovakia.

New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan is in Poland, meeting with Ukrainian refugees and getting a closer look at what aid they need the most. NBC New York's Michael Gargiulo reports from Poland.