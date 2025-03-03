Air Travel

BWI power outage: What to know if you're traveling through Baltimore's airport

As of 9:50 a.m., the airport reported power was slowly being restored to areas in the main terminal

By NBC New York Staff

Aerial view of the Baltimore-Washington International airport (BWI) on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A power outage at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday morning led to a number of inbound flights being diverted.

As of 9:50 a.m., the airport reported power was slowly being restored to areas in the main terminal. Screening operations at checkpoint D/E were resuming.

Some passengers were being deplaned using stairs instead of the normal jetways.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The FAA was reporting delays at the Baltimore airport.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

An earlier update posted to the airport's website said, "Power outage is impacting areas of the main terminal and Hourly Garage. Crews are working to restore power. Travelers, please confirm flight status with your airline."

The flight status section on the airport's website showed only a few delays.

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us