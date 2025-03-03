BWI power outage: What to know if you're traveling through Baltimore's airport

A power outage at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday morning led to a number of inbound flights being diverted.

As of 9:50 a.m., the airport reported power was slowly being restored to areas in the main terminal. Screening operations at checkpoint D/E were resuming.

Some passengers were being deplaned using stairs instead of the normal jetways.

The FAA was reporting delays at the Baltimore airport.

9:30am update: Many inbound flights are being diverted at this time, due to the ongoing power outage.



Travelers should check with their airline for flight information updates.



Airport personnel continue working to restore power to the terminal. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 3, 2025

An earlier update posted to the airport's website said, "Power outage is impacting areas of the main terminal and Hourly Garage. Crews are working to restore power. Travelers, please confirm flight status with your airline."

The flight status section on the airport's website showed only a few delays.