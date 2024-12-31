Shopping

Walmart hours New Year's Eve 2024: Holiday hours to know for start of 2025

Walmart plans to be open regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

By NBC New York Staff

If you're looking to ring in the new year with some shopping at Walmart, you're in luck.

While Walmart closed early on Christmas Eve and was closed for Christmas Day, the popular big-box retailer will be open its regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

While many retailers will be closed on New Year's Day or have shortened hours Dec. 31, Walmart is not one of them.

Walmart New Year's Eve hours 2024

Walmart will be open its regular hours on New Year's Eve Tuesday, with most stores being open until 11 p.m., according to a check of store hours on the retailer's website.

Walmart hours New Year's Day 2025

Unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas, Walmart will be open for regular hours and shopping on New Year's Day Wednesday.

The news was confirmed by TODAY.

“All stores will operate during normal business hours," a Walmart spokesperson told TODAY.

Walmart store locator

You can find the hours and locations of the Walmart near you at the company's store locator here.

Costco New Year's Eve hours and New Year's Day hours

Costco stores will be open until 6 p.m. local time on New Year's Eve. Normally, the warehouse stores are open until 8:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Is Costco open on New Year's Day?

Costco stores across the U.S. will be closed on New Year's Day Wednesday.

