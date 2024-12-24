Holidays

Walmart Christmas Eve hours 2024: How late are stores open?

Walmart stores will have shortened hours on Christmas Eve. Here's what to know for last minute holiday shopping

By NBC New York Staff

If you're looking to do some last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve, time is limited.

Walmart stores will open through 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) before closing for Christmas.

How late is Walmart open on Christmas Eve?

Walmart stores will be open until 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Is Walmart open on Christmas?

Walmart stores across the U.S. will be closed on Christmas Day Wednesday.

Can I still order online from Walmart for Christmas?

Walmart's cutoff time for same-day pickup or delivery on Christmas day was 12 p.m. But you can order by 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve for Express Delivery.

The company is offering suggestions for last-minute gifts on its website.

Walmart will resume normal hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.

