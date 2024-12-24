Walmart Christmas Eve hours 2024: How late are stores open?

If you're looking to do some last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve, time is limited.
Walmart stores will open through 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) before closing for Christmas.
How late is Walmart open on Christmas Eve?
Walmart stores will be open until 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.
Is Walmart open on Christmas?
Walmart stores across the U.S. will be closed on Christmas Day Wednesday.
Can I still order online from Walmart for Christmas?
Walmart's cutoff time for same-day pickup or delivery on Christmas day was 12 p.m. But you can order by 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve for Express Delivery.
The company is offering suggestions for last-minute gifts on its website.
Walmart will resume normal hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.