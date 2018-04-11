Travel site TripAdvisor on Monday released its annual list of the world's best airlines, according to travelers.
The rankings are determined by an algorithm that analyzes the average rating and amount of user reviews for airlines on the site over the past year. The results are divided into best airlines around the world and by region.
“We’re thrilled to recognize the global TripAdvisor community’s favorite airlines and shine a spotlight on the carriers around the world that provide the very best flying experiences,” Bryan Saltzburg, senior vice president and general manager for TripAdvisor Flights, said in a statement. "As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travelers’ Choice awards for Airlines recognize the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travelers.”
Worldwide and North American rankings are below. You can view all the awards here