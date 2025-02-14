Is the stock market open on Presidents Day 2025?

A heads-up for investors looking to trade on Monday that the stock markets will be closed in the United States for Washington's Birthday.

The NYSE, along with all U.S. stock and bond markets, will be closed on Presidents Day 2025.

Is the stock market open on Washington's Birthday?

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The stock market will be closed on Monday, February 17 in honor Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday. Bond markets will also be closed.

Is it Washington's Birthday or Presidents Day?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Contrary to popular belief, Presidents Day is not the actual official name of the holiday. The U.S. government never changed the name from Washington's Birthday, even though over time, it became commonly known as Presidents Day, according to the Mount Vernon website.

History of Presidents Day

Presidents Day, recognized federally as Washington’s Birthday, began as a day to celebrate George Washington, according to the National Archives

What day is Presidents Day?

Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 17 in 2025.

The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in February every year.

Is the stock market closed on Presidents Day? Here's a look at what holidays the stock market closed

The stock market is closed for 10 holidays each year. They are:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Washington's Birthday

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

The stock exchange also closed on Thursday, Jan. 9 this year in honor of the later former President Jimmy Carter and to pay tribute on the National Day of Mourning.