Is the stock market open today on Good Friday?

Good Friday is on Friday, April 18 this year

A heads-up for investors looking to trade on Friday that the stock markets will be closed in the United States in observance of Good Friday.

The NYSE, along with all U.S. stock and bond markets, close on Good Friday Day 2025. They will reopen on Monday after Easter Sunday.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

The stock market is closed on Friday, April 18 in honor of Good Friday. Bond markets are also closed.

Here's a look at what holidays the stock market closed

The stock market is closed for 10 holidays each year. They are:

  • New Year's Day
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Washington's Birthday
  • Good Friday
  • Memorial Day
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

The stock exchange also closed on Thursday, Jan. 9 this year in honor of the later former President Jimmy Carter and to pay tribute on the National Day of Mourning.

