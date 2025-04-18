Is the stock market open today on Good Friday?

A heads-up for investors looking to trade on Friday that the stock markets will be closed in the United States in observance of Good Friday.

The NYSE, along with all U.S. stock and bond markets, close on Good Friday Day 2025. They will reopen on Monday after Easter Sunday.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

The stock market is closed on Friday, April 18 in honor of Good Friday. Bond markets are also closed.

Here's a look at what holidays the stock market closed

The stock market is closed for 10 holidays each year. They are:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Washington's Birthday

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

The stock exchange also closed on Thursday, Jan. 9 this year in honor of the later former President Jimmy Carter and to pay tribute on the National Day of Mourning.