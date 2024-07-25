Southwest Airlines open seating changes: Read full company statement

In a change to its longstanding policy of open seating, Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday, it will begin assigning seats and offering additional legroom for a fee.

The airline also said it plans to start selling overnight flights in February and expanding its 24-hour operation. The premium legroom offering is expected to be available for flights sometime next year.

Southwest said its hopes these changes meet customer expectations and demands while driving additional revenue. The airline said it plans to release additional details at an investor day event in September, according to CNBC.

Below, you can find the full section of the Southwest Airlines press release announcing the change to assigned and premium seating:

"As the next step in a continuing strategic transformation, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") is announcing several new initiatives designed to elevate the Customer experience, improve financial performance, and drive Shareholder value. As part of its ongoing focus on product evolution, the airline is moving forward with plans to assign seats, offer premium seating options, redesign the boarding model, and introduce redeye flying.

Southwest continually reviews Customer expectations. During its quarterly financial results in April, the airline shared that it was studying product preferences and expectations, including onboard seating. In addition to meeting Customer demand, the new amenities are expected to produce additional revenue and strengthen financial performance. Southwest will provide more details on its comprehensive plan to deliver transformational commercial initiatives, improved operational efficiency and capital allocation discipline during its Investor Day in late September.

Assigned and Premium Seating

After listening carefully to Customers and conducting extensive research, Southwest decided it will assign seats and offer premium seating options on all flights. The airline has been known for its unique open seating model for more than 50 years, but preferences have evolved with more Customers taking longer flights where a seat assignment is preferred. Additionally, Southwest conducted robust operational testing that included live and over 8 million simulation-based boarding trials. The airline is confident that these Customer enhancements will meet expectations and not compromise the airline's operational efficiency.



The research is clear and indicates that 80% of Southwest Customers, and 86% of potential Customers, prefer an assigned seat. When a Customer elects to stop flying with Southwest and chooses a competitor, open seating is cited as the number one reason for the change. By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future Customers.

In addition to assigning seats, Southwest will offer a premium, extended legroom portion of the cabin that research shows many Customers strongly prefer. While specific cabin layout details are still in design, Southwest expects roughly one-third of seats across the fleet to offer extended legroom, in line with that offered by industry peers on narrowbody aircraft.



The decision to update the seating and boarding model is part of Southwest's ongoing modernization efforts. During the past two years, Southwest has enhanced its onboard offerings with improvements such as faster WiFi, in-seat power, and larger overhead bins. Work is well underway on a refreshed cabin design, including new, more comfortable RECARO seats. The addition of assigned and premium seating will give Customers more choice and is expected to further enhance the all-in value Southwest Airlines is known for.

'Moving to assigned seating and offering premium legroom options will be a transformational change that cuts across almost all aspects of the Company," said Bob Jordan, President, CEO, & Vice Chairman of the Board. "Although our unique open seating model has been a part of Southwest Airlines since our inception, our thoughtful and extensive research makes it clear this is the right choice— at the right time—for our Customers, our People, and our Shareholders. We are excited to incorporate Customer and Employee feedback to design a unique experience that only Southwest can deliver. We have been building purposefully to this change as part of a comprehensive upgrade to the Southwest experience as we focus on Customer expectations – and it will unlock new sources of revenue consistent with our laser focus on delivering improved financial performance.'"