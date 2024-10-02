Consumer

Read Bank of America's statement about account access issues

On the banking app's home screen, some balances were showing as zero or hashmarks or they were receiving issues that the account was not available

By NBC New York Staff

Bank of America released a statement Wednesday afternoon following reports from some customers of difficulty accessing their accounts or account balances.

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement.

Some customers were getting messages during the afternoon saying "accounts temporarily unavailable" and "some accounts and/or balances are temporarily unavailable." Some were seeing zero balances or dashes in places of their normal bank account balance.

On the banking app's home screen, some balances were showing as zero or hashmarks, but once customers clicked through into their individual account's data, they were able to see their full balances and banking history, according to the experiences of several NBC New York employees. At least one user online said they were able to also get their correct balance by calling Bank of America's customer service line.

Thousands of reports came into the website Downdetector.com starting around 12:30 p.m. ET and continued through the afternoon. As of 5 p.m., some customers were still experiencing issues.

On Bank of America's help account on X, employees offered to assist and look into customers' issues. Many were asking what was happening with their account.

