A special ruling in New Jersey should allow cocktails to be delivered to doorsteps in a matter of weeks.

The state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control adopted the new rule to allow bars, restaurants and liquor stores in New Jersey to use third-party delivery services to bring mixed drinks, beer and wine right to customers’ homes.

Starting in October, the third-party delivery companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Amazon Flex, can begin applying for a $2,000 annual permit to deliver mixed drinks right to customers’ doors. The buyer will pay a delivery fee.

The permitting will require special training for the companies that will also be able to pick up packaged goods at the liquor store.

“It’s really a win-win,” Vince DiVentura of Cinder Bar said. “Win for us revenue-wise, and for guests to be able to have our great cocktails delivered to your house, not move away from TV, enjoy your football game, and have a cocktail. It’s going to be great.”

So what’s off limits for permit holders?

Leaving any beverages unattended or overnight or sub-contracting alcohol deliveries to anyone else is prohibited.

Also not allowed: Delivering to anyone already intoxicated, underage or delivering to any college or university campuses.

Since wineries and breweries have a different type of liquor license in New Jersey, they will not be able to have their drinks delivered.

The applications on the state’s Alcohol and Beverage Commission site will open to delivery businesses beginning on Oct. 1.