Zelenskyy leaves White House after Ukraine talks collapse

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 28, 2025. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House following the collapse of peace talks with President Donald Trump after a clash in the Oval Office.
  • Zelensky did not respond to shouted questions from reporters asking him if a peace deal was now dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House on Friday afternoon following the collapse of talks with President Donald Trump after a clash in the Oval Office.

Zelensky did not respond to shouted questions from reporters asking him if a peace deal that would resolve his nation's war with Russia was now dead.

The White House cancelled a joint press conference for Trump and Zelensky that was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Zelensky was in Washington for discussions about a potential deal to give the United States access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals as part of a broader effort to end the three-year-old conflict between Ukraine and Russia that began with Russia invading its neighbor.

Trump in a statement, said, "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today."

"Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure," Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy departs after a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump was cancelled following their fiery Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters
"It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE."

Trump also said Zelensky "disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office."

"He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump said.

