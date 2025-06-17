Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Yum! Brands names CFO Chris Turner as its next CEO

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

Yum Brands logo
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Yum! Brands named Chief Financial and Franchise Officer Chris Turner as its next CEO, effective October 1.
  • He will replace David Gibbs, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
  • Turner joined the fast food company in 2019. Before that, he held senior roles at PepsiCo and spent over a decade at McKinsey.

Yum! Brands on Tuesday named Chief Financial and Franchise Officer Chris Turner as its next CEO, effective October 1.

He will replace David Gibbs, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Gibbs has led Yum since 2020 and will stay on as an advisor through 2026.

Turner joined the fast food company in 2019. Before that, he held senior roles at PepsiCo and spent over a decade at McKinsey.

"I'm deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at Yum! Brands and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this global company with such iconic brands," Turner said in a statement. "I'm excited to build on all that we've accomplished together alongside our talented teams and in partnership with our franchisees around the world."

Under Gibbs, Yum expanded digital ordering and pushed value menus. Turner is expected to continue that strategy as consumer spending shifts.

Yum operates KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger in over 150 countries.

Money Report

Shares of the company are up about 5% so far this year.

