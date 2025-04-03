Money Report

YouTube announces Shorts editing features amid potential TikTok ban

By Zach Vallese, CNBC

Jaque Silva | Nurphoto | Getty Images
YouTube on Thursday announced new video creation tools for Shorts, its short-form video feed that competes against TikTok. 

The features come at a time when TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is at risk of an effective ban in the U.S. if it's not sold to an American owner by April 5.

Among the new tools is an updated video editor that allows creators to make precise adjustments and edits, a feature that automatically syncs video cuts to the beat of a song and AI stickers.

The creator tools will become available later this spring, said YouTube, which is owned by Google

Along with the new features, YouTube last week said it was changing the way view counts are tabulated on Shorts. Under the new guidelines, Shorts views will count the number of times the video is played or replayed with no minimum watch time requirement. 

Previously, views were only counted if a video was played for a certain number of seconds. This new tabulation method is similar to how views are counted on TikTok and Meta's Reels, and will likely inflate view counts.

"We got this feedback from creators that this is what they wanted. It's a way for them to better understand when their Shorts have been seen," YouTube Chief Product Officer Johanna Voolich said in a YouTube video. "It's useful for creators who post across multiple platforms."

