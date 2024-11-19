You could ‘escape from reality' and cruise around the world until 2028—if you have at least $40,000/year to spend

This cruise around the world offers an 'escape from reality' until 2028

If you are one of the many Americans planning an escape next year, this unique adventure might be exactly what you're looking for.

Residential cruise line Villa Vie Residences announced the Tour La Vie program which offers passengers the opportunity to live aboard its ship, the Villa Vie Odyssey, for up to four years.

Villa Vie's CEO, Mikael Petterson tells CNBC Make It the new program was planned before Election Day. And while is is not a reaction to the outcome, the offering is is well-timed.

"Although our latest campaign Tour La Vie was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who'd want leave the country for any reason," he said in an email statement.

Early this month, CNBC reported that in a survey by Arton Capital, which advises the wealthy on immigration programs, 53% of American millionaires said they're more likely to leave the U.S. after the election, no matter who wins.

"Onboard, we may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics," Petterson said.

Here's what we know about Villa Vie's '4-Year World Cruise'

The Tour La Vie offers travelers four options:

1-Year Escape from Reality, starting at $49,000/year

2-Year Mid-Term Selection, starting at $47,000/year

3-Year Everywhere but Home, starting at $43,333/year

4-Year Skip Forward, starting at $40,000/ year

The "Skip Forward" trip will include more than 425 ports in over 140 countries across all seven continents.

The Villa Vie Odyssey just entered the second month of a 15-year tour around the world, after a series of delays. The cruise line initially offered residents three options for life aboard the ship: Own a Villa, Rent a Villa and a flex-plan called Endless Horizon.

Amenities on the ship include a fitness center and spa, a business center, three restaurants, 5 bars and lounges and complimentary alcoholic beverages.

A press release shared with CNBC Make It says passengers who join the Tour La Vie will have the flexibility to meet the ship at any scheduled port over the next four years.



According to an itinerary available on Villa Vie's website, the Odyssey arrived in the Caribbean on November 14 and will be there through the end of December.

