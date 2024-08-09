You can still buy a home on a $75,000 salary in these 11 major U.S. cities

Home affordability is particularly bad in many of the largest U.S. cities, but there are still some relative bargains to be found for urban homebuyers on a tighter budget.

Of the 50 largest cities, 11 are considered affordable for households earning a U.S. median annual income of $74,580, according to an analysis by mortgage analytics firm HSH.

In Cleveland, the most affordable city on the list, homebuyers only need to earn $58,403 annually to afford the mortgage principal, interest, property taxes and homeowners insurance payments for a median-priced home costing $191,900.

The estimate assumes no more than 28% of gross income is spent on housing costs, with a 20% down payment and an average mortgage rate of 6.75% for borrowers with good or excellent credit scores.

Homes in these 11 major cities all offer median prices below $300,000 — much less than the national median of $412,300, according to U.S. Census data.

The trade-off is that these places may offer fewer high-paying job opportunities due to more modest local economies. Some, like Detroit, have had longstanding population declines.

Here's a look at the 11 major U.S. cities where households earning $75,000 can still afford a home, according to HSH.

1. Cleveland

Income needed : $58,403

: $58,403 Median home price: $191,900

2. Pittsburgh

Income needed: $59,604

$59,604 Median home price: $207,100

3. St. Louis

Income needed: $68,240

$68,240 Median home price: $241,100

4. Detroit

Income needed: $68,335

$68,335 Median home price: $240,000

5. Louisville, Kentucky

Income needed: $69,170

$69,170 Median home price: $262,000

6. Oklahoma City

Income needed: $70,456

$70,456 Median home price: $251,000

7. Buffalo, New York

Income needed: $71,669

$71,669 Median home price: $229,700

8. Memphis, Tennessee

Income needed: $71,943

$71,943 Median home price: $272,400

9. Birmingham, Alabama

Income needed: $75,194

$75,194 Median home price: $295,000

10. New Orleans

Income needed: $75,218

$75,218 Median home price: $277,700

11. Cincinnati

Income needed: $75,634.57

$75,634.57 Median home price: $280,600

Data for this study was compiled using median home prices from the National Association of Realtors and 30-year fixed mortgage rates from Freddie Mac for the first quarter of 2024.

Mortgage rates for all 50 cities examined were 6.75%, except for San Francisco and San Jose, California, which were 7.16% due to their median home prices qualifying as jumbo loans. Jumbo loan data — typical for amounts over $700,000 — came from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Property taxes were calculated using U.S. Census data for each city, while insurance costs were based on average state rates from the Insurance Information Institute.

