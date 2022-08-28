You Can Get Paid to Watch 13 Classic Stephen King Movies—Here's How to Apply

Would you terrify yourself for $1,300?

That's what Dish wants to find out. The satellite TV network is hosting its third Stephen King movie marathon this fall, and is looking for one horror aficionado to watch 13 films based on the prolific author's books.

The winning participant will wear a Fitbit to track their heart rate while they watch each film. Dish will use that data to determine the "scariest" Stephen King movie and villain.

The contest winner will be asked to watch all the movies in the dark, a Dish representative tells CNBC Make It, and will be asked to write down if the experience has any impact on their quality of sleep.

In exchange for sitting through the 13 films, the guinea pig will receive $1,300, as well as a swag bag worth $350. Dish will also provide the Fitbit and movies, as well as a blanket, popcorn and candy.

All told, the runtime of the 13 movies is roughly 23 hours, meaning the $1,300 pay for the task comes out to about $56 per hour. The winner will have to watch the following films:

Carrie (1976 original or 2013 remake)

Christine

Cujo

Firestarter (1984 original or 2022)

It

It Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary

Salem's Lot

The Shining

Dish will select a winner by the end of September, and will give that person the month of October to watch all their movies.

Hopefuls can apply directly on the Dish website, where they will answer a questionnaire as well as write a short blurb explaining why they should be selected.

Dish has already received several hundred applications, but expects that number to balloon into the thousands in the coming weeks.

