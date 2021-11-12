Xpeng Shares Spike 10% as the Chinese Electric Carmaker Teases New SUV to Launch Next Week

Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng teased a new sports utility vehicle on Friday with the launch scheduled for next week.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng teased a new sports utility vehicle on Friday, with the launch scheduled for next week.

Xpeng shares were up over 10% in afternoon trade in Hong Kong.

The new car will add further competition to China's already crowded electric vehicle market.

Xpeng also currently sells two sedans — its flagship P7 and the P5.

In October, Xpeng delivered 10,138 cars, of which 3,657 units were its G3 and G3i SUV, reaching a monthly record since the vehicle's launch in December 2018.

The company said its cumulative deliveries have exceeded 100,000 as of the end of October.

Xpeng faces competition from rival start-ups Li Auto and Nio, both of which have electric SUVs on the market, as well as Tesla's Model X.