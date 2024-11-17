Workplace flexibility is helping Americans take longer trips this holiday season, report finds

About 49% of employed travelers are "laptop luggers," or those who plan to work at some point on their holiday vacation, according to the Deloitte holiday travel survey.

Travelers are making other workarounds to be able to go on trips, such as driving instead of flying or cutting back on other expenses, experts said.

Americans are determined to travel this holiday season — and certain workarounds are helping them take those trips.

The ability to work remotely is a major leg up when planning out itineraries.

About 49% of employed travelers are "laptop luggers" — those who plan to work at some point on their holiday vacation — up from 34% last year, according to the Deloitte holiday travel survey.

This flexibility allows workers to take trips they might not otherwise, or stretch their trips for longer, according to the survey.

While there are more laptop luggers across most age groups and income levels, Gen Zers, which Deloitte defines as those born between 1997 and 2012, and high earners make up the highest shares, at 58% and 52%, respectively, according to the survey.

Deloitte polled 4,074 American adults in September. Of that group, 2,005 were identified as holiday travelers.

The change in laptop luggers is "a pretty high jump. It's almost across all income levels and age groups," said Eileen Crowley, vice chair and U.S. transportation, hospitality and services attest leader at Deloitte.

Since the pandemic, remote work has become a priority for job seekers, said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

In the third quarter, 51% of surveyed job seekers said the ability to work from wherever they want is a top reason for remote jobs, up from 40.8% in the first quarter of 2022, according to ZipRecruiter data.

"The value to U.S. workers of being able to work from anywhere has clearly grown over the course of the great remote work experiment," she said.

In addition to working during their trip, travelers are coming up with other workarounds such as driving instead of flying or cutting back on other expenses, experts said.

"People are willing to cut corners to save money, but they don't want to skip the trip entirely," said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at Bankrate.

Who's spending on holiday travel this year

High earners are driving holiday travel and spending trends this year, according to experts.

When it comes to holiday travel, 52% of shoppers with incomes of $100,000 or more said they can "easily afford" that expense, according to Morning Consult, a survey research firm. That is the highest share compared with mid- to low-income groups.

"Higher-income consumers are not nearly as price sensitive," Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis Financial, a wealth management, financial planning and divorce financial planning firm in New York City, recently told CNBC.

"They're not nearly as budget conscious as people in lower-wage-earning brackets," said Francis, a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council.

Among generational groups, millennials, or those born between 1980 and 1996, have the highest budgets and longest travel planned. According to the report, millennials plan to take about 2.6 trips over the course of the holiday season and spend on average $3,927, per the Deloitte survey.

What's making holiday travel possible this year

More than 4 in 5 holiday travelers, 83%, are finding ways to save money this holiday season, such as driving instead of flying, according to Bankrate.

"Most of these people are still traveling, they're just doing so differently to cut some costs," Rossman said.

Separately, about 50% of respondents are cutting back on other expenses and 49% are picking up discounts and deals, according to the 2024 Holiday Travel Outlook by Hopper, a travel site.

Among other strategies, 22% plan to travel on off-peak days and 21% are using credit card points or miles to cover some of the cost, the Hopper report found.

If you do plan to pull out your laptop and work during a holiday vacation, make sure to review your company's rules around remote work, said Pollak. Some companies require employees to work from their home, from within the company's home state or within the U.S. unless otherwise authorized.

"You risk getting your access shut off, being punished or even having your employment terminated if you try to work from elsewhere," Pollak said.

Touch base with your manager or director about the idea as well, she said: "Some managers just care that you're getting the job done and aren't concerned how."

Finally, you want to make sure the location you plan to work from has a strong electric grid or service and Wi-Fi is reliable.

"If you're on the hook for work, make sure you are somewhere where you can get it done," Pollak said.

Spending on experiences such as travel and concerts spiked after pandemic-era lockdowns and restrictions because of pent-up demand from Americans, experts say.

Yet even after several years, travel "seems to be something that's sticking," said Deloitte's Crowley: "People are placing value and making room in their budgets for travel."