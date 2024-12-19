Workers don't understand the purpose of their work, and it's leading to ‘The Great Detachment'

Many workers aren't happy with their jobs, and their limited options to find a new one are contributing to an era Gallup is calling "The Great Detachment," according to a new report from the workplace advisory firm.

The share of Americans watching for or actively seeking a new job has ticked up to 51% today, compared with 45% in 2020.

Meanwhile, Americans' happiness at work has eroded: just 18% are extremely satisfied with their jobs today, down from 26% pre-pandemic.

Gallup researchers point to a few big factors why Americans aren't happy with their jobs today, and what could actually change things.

Workplace disruptions

In the last four years, many companies have undergone dramatic changes in their workforce: layoffs at the onset of the pandemic, rehiring when the economy rebounded, elevated turnover during the Great Resignation, and now, slowed hiring due in part to stock market volatility and high inflation.

Today, 7 in 10 workers say their organization has been disrupted in the past year, according to Gallup, and it's led to team restructures, people getting more responsibilities added to their jobs, and budget cuts.

Plus, workplaces are still feeling the growing pains of hybrid and remote work.

Studies on whether remote work helps or hinders productivity are mixed, but a few things are clear: workers want the option to work remotely more than their company allows, and strict return-to-office mandates can lead to frustration and turnover.

That said, fully remote workers are less connected to their organization's mission or purpose compared with hybrid peers, according to Gallup, which can fuel discontentment and quitting.

Changing employee ideals and experiences

Another big pain point is that employees have different expectations of their workplace compared with pre-pandemic norms.

"Work-life balance and better compensation packages became more important to employees, along with expectations for remote work flexibility," Gallup researchers write. "A mismatch between what employees expect and what employers offer can leave employees feeling undervalued and questioning their future."

Employees may also be facing new pressures among the clients and customers they serve. A majority, 56%, of workers say they've noticed changes in customer expectations since the pandemic, according to Gallup, with many workers reporting that customers are more demanding today than prior to the pandemic.

Workers don't know what's expected of them

Team restructures and layoffs have disproportionately impacted middle management, giving them more work with fewer resources. At the same time, leaders have little confidence in their performance management systems, according to Gallup.

That means organizations don't have a reliable way to clarify expectations, recognize good performance and develop employees.

These factors contribute to workers feeling like they don't know what's expected of them at work, or that they have a meaningful impact on or connection to the company's success, both of which are crucial to feeling fulfilled at work, according to Gallup.

Just 45% of workers say they know what's expected of them at work, and 30% feel the mission of their company makes them feel like their job is important — at or near series lows since 2007.

Younger workers, new employees, hybrid workers and white-collar professionals are most likely to report they don't have clear expectations for their jobs. And connection is low among younger employees, fully remote workers and front-line workers.

What could stop 'The Great Detachment'

Gallup researchers say one of the most important solutions to make workers feel more satisfied at work is to give them clear expectations. Clear expectations are collaboratively set, aligned with the team's bigger goals, regularly discussed, and considered alongside workload and well-being.

Companies should also do a better job connecting each person's job with the mission of their company, Gallup researchers add.

Leaders play a role in this by clarifying and modeling the mission and values of the business, helping employees see how they contribute to something bigger, asking employees to share what makes them proud of their work, and ensuring the employee experience aligns with the company's values.

Ultimately, Gallup says, companies that work on these two factors can build a stronger employer brand where people want to work and succeed.

