Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Women's Tennis Association unveils rule protecting players' rankings during fertility procedures

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

Sloane Stephens looks on against Madison Keys during the Charlotte Invitational at Spectrum Center on December 06, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jacob Kupferman | Getty Images
  • WTA players can pause their rankings while undergoing fertility treatments like egg or embryo freezing.
  • The new rule expands WTA's family support, including maternity leave and fertility grants.

The Women's Tennis Association has introduced a rule allowing players to protect their rankings during fertility treatments.

The policy means that players can step away from professional tennis to undergo procedures like egg or embryo freezing and return to the tour with a protected ranking.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Players must be out for 10 consecutive weeks for a procedure, and they receive a "Special Entry Ranking" based on their recent averages. It can be used for three tournaments after coming back.

"The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves," eight-time WTA champion Sloane Stephens said in a press release.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The rule expands the WTA's existing support programs, such as maternity leave, postpartum support and fertility grants.

"We are committed to supporting WTA players as they navigate and balance the choices associated with career and family," said WTA CEO Portia Archer in a press release.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

U.S. tariffs on China won't change again, Lutnick says

news 16 mins ago

The No. 1 question this founder likes to ask in a job interview: ‘You can't hide at a small company'

The move comes as female athletes have been pushing to grow efforts to address fertility challenges.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us