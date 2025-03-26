Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
US government

Will trimming the federal workforce make a dent in government bloat?

The U.S. federal government employs roughly 2.4 million people, not including postal workers and active-duty military personnel.

By Merritt Enright, CNBC

Sunrise turns the sky orange behind the U.S. Capitol building as it illuminates the U.S. Flags circling the base of the Washington Monument on March 23, 2025, in Washington, DC.
J. David Ake | Getty Images News | Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Office of Government Efficiency have targeted the federal workforce laying off thousands of federal employees.

The president has justified those cuts as a cost savings measure and many of those fired workers have been reinstated after the terminations were challenged in court.

But experts say the federal payroll is not a large source of bloat compared to the U.S. government's total spending. In fiscal year 2024 "personnel compensation and benefits" accounted for just 8.6% of government spend, according to data from the U. S Treasury Department

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"​​There's room for savings coming from a smaller size of the federal workforce, but that's not the bulk of the savings," said Rachel Greszler, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation. "It's more the spending that's going out the door from all of these programs."

Efforts to streamline government are not new. Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Bush attempted similar evaluations of government operations, some resulting in layoffs. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Experts worry the attempted cuts could have implications for public service

"They are in serious danger of throwing out the baby with the bathwater," said Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "They're just cutting everything across the board, and it's going to soon have repercussions on things people want."

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Europe wants to pour billions of dollars into its own defense companies — but market watchers say it may not be able to shut American firms out

news 25 mins ago

These ‘red flag' phrases in a job interview could signal a challenging workplace, says Gen Z career expert

Watch the video below to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

US governmentnews
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us