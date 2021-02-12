Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
COVID-19

Why Working From Home Is Good for Williams-Sonoma

By Shawn Baldwin, CNBC

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With families spending more time at home than ever before, furnishing home offices and upgrading kitchens have become a top priority for stay-at-home shoppers. And that has been great news for Williams-Sonoma.

The 65-year-old retailer sells home goods, high-end cookware and furniture through its seven brands including Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma and West Elm.

Thanks to a strong e-commerce business and a demand for all things home-related, the company posted a 22% jump in revenue in the third quarter of 2020 from a year earlier.

Money Report

Coronavirus 24 mins ago

As House Democrats Push for $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Deciding Who Qualifies Could Change

Coronavirus 25 mins ago

Recovered Covid Patients Have Been Reinfected With New Virus Strains, WHO Says

But analysts say the company faces headwinds as home furnishing sales shift even further online and rivals like online furniture retailer Wayfair increase their market share.

So can Williams-Sonoma, known for its high-quality products, maintain its momentum? And what happens to the brand's brick-and-mortar locations as more sales shift online?

Watch more:

Why GNC filed for bankruptcy protection despite vitamin sales boom
Why rural hospitals are going bankrupt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

COVID-19BusinessJobse-commerceCareers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us