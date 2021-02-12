Why Working From Home Is Good for Williams-Sonoma

With families spending more time at home than ever before, furnishing home offices and upgrading kitchens have become a top priority for stay-at-home shoppers. And that has been great news for Williams-Sonoma.

The 65-year-old retailer sells home goods, high-end cookware and furniture through its seven brands including Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma and West Elm.

Thanks to a strong e-commerce business and a demand for all things home-related, the company posted a 22% jump in revenue in the third quarter of 2020 from a year earlier.

But analysts say the company faces headwinds as home furnishing sales shift even further online and rivals like online furniture retailer Wayfair increase their market share.

So can Williams-Sonoma, known for its high-quality products, maintain its momentum? And what happens to the brand's brick-and-mortar locations as more sales shift online?

Watch more:

Why GNC filed for bankruptcy protection despite vitamin sales boom

Why rural hospitals are going bankrupt