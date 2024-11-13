Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Why American automakers make cheap cars

By Robert Ferris,CNBC

An advertisement for easy financing is posted on the front window of a used car lot on September 6, 2023 in San Pablo, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Cars once represented a pillar of the American dream — mobility and independence. But they've become something of a luxury product, and customers and auto dealers are growing frustrated.

The average price for a car in the U.S. is nearly $50,000, an increase of close to 30% in the past five years, according to Kelley Blue Book. Monthly payments are also near an all-time high. A record number of owners are underwater — paying more than the vehicle is worth — according to Edmunds.

Despite record profits in 2023, automakers face challenges: the need to invest billions into software and electrification as well as a global landscape where Chinese and other foreign automakers can produce cars much cheaper.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Some Chinese startups that make EVs and plug-in hybrids have a 30% cost advantage over established global automakers, even without government support, according to research firm AlixPartners.

And despite current U.S. tariffs of 100% on Chinese vehicles, and President-elect Donald Trump's promise of more tariffs to come, AlixPartners managing director Mark Wakefield said automakers can't rely on protectionism to bring costs down.

"You have to get ready to fight," Wakefield said, "And if you say, OK, how do I get ready to fight? Well, let's look at what the guys that are growing faster are doing."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Watch the video to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us