Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

White House Acknowledges Reports of Cyber Hack on U.S. Treasury by Foreign Government

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • The Trump administration acknowledged reports on Sunday that a group backed by a foreign government carried out a cyberattack on the U.S. Treasury Department and a section of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
  • "The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot wrote in an emailed statement to CNBC.
  • The latest revelation comes less than a month after President Donald Trump fired Christopher Krebs, the nation's top cybersecurity official.
Annette Riedl | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration acknowledged reports on Sunday that a group backed by a foreign government carried out a cyberattack on the U.S. Treasury Department and a section of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Money Report

Coronavirus 7 hours ago

Coronavirus Live Updates: CDC Director Signs Off on Pfizer Vaccine With First Shots Expected Tomorrow

transportation Dec 12

Tesla Tells Employees Model S and X Production Will Shut Down for 18 Days

"The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot wrote in an emailed statement to CNBC.

The hack was first reported by Reuters.

The hackers are suspected of targeting the Treasury Department as well as the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration, or NTIA, a U.S. agency that is tasked with crafting internet and telecommunications policy, Reuters reported.

The elaborate cyber hack that was launched on NTIA involved the organization's Microsoft Office 365 platform, according to Reuters.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The latest revelation comes less than a month after President Donald Trump fired Christopher Krebs, the nation's top cybersecurity official.

Krebs, who oversaw the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was responsible for leading the effort to protect U.S. elections.

In a pair of tweets last month, Trump said that Krebs gave a "highly inaccurate" statement about the security of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who has not yet conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, made unfounded claims that the election was riddled with "massive improprieties and fraud." Twitter labeled the president's tweets with a warning citing the claim about election fraud is disputed.

The courts have repeatedly dismissed suits the Trump campaign and its allies have brought over the 2020 election.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsfinanceMarketsdefense
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us