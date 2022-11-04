What Amazon, Google and Other Top Companies Are Paying in NYC

New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees.

Under the law, businesses hiring in New York City must publish "good faith" salary ranges that include minimum and maximum pay for all job postings, promotions and transfer opportunities.

If a company doesn't have their ranges listed and they're reported, they'll have 30 days from receiving a notice from the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which enforces the law, to update their job postings, otherwise they could be fined up to $250,000 per violation, CNBC Make It's Jennifer Liu reports.

While some major companies began including their pay ranges on job postings prior to the Nov. 1 deadline, other employers appear to have stalled or seem to be testing the "good faith" part of the law by posting what many workers see as overly broad salary ranges.

For instance, the minimum and maximum base salaries for a business planning lead job at Google are almost $100,000 apart. In the job ad, Google notes that the salary range reflects "the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position across all U.S. locations," adding that an individual's pay is ultimately determined by work location and additional factors including skills, experience and education.

Here's a sampling of what some of the top companies in New York City are offering to pay new employees, as of Friday morning:

Google

Google began publishing salary ranges alongside all of the company's U.S.-based job postings on Nov. 1, a Google spokesperson confirmed to CNBC Make It.

An ads privacy specialist at Google working out of New York can expect to earn a base salary between $135,000 and $209,000, plus a bonus and other benefits, while a revenue specialist can expect to earn a base salary of between $103,000 and $157,000.

Amazon

A senior product manager at Amazon working out of New York can expect to earn a base salary between $121,000 and $235,200, while a corporate counsel can expect to earn a base salary between $172,000 and $190,000.

Both job descriptions note that the salaries are based on a "number of factors" including location and "may vary depending on job-related knowledge, skills, and experience."

JPMorgan Chase

A private client advisor at JP Morgan working out of New York can expect to earn a base salary of $58,500, while an associate can anticipate getting paid between $135,000 and $200,000 per year.

Deloitte

For an applied AI analyst, the listed base salary is $90,000. "At Deloitte, it is not typical for an individual to be hired at or near the top of the range for their role and compensation decisions are dependent on the facts and circumstances of each case," the job posting reads.

A consultant on the health care team can expect to make $105,000.

While some NYC-based job postings on Deloitte's careers website include a minimum and maximum salary range, others just include one number for the estimated salary.

IBM

Beginning Nov. 1, all new U.S. job postings will include salary ranges, an IBM spokesperson confirmed to CNBC Make It. The tech giant is adding salary ranges to all active NYC-based job postings that were published prior to Nov. 1.

A senior consultant working out of New York can expect to make between $95,620 and $177,580, while a legislative affairs analyst working out of Ithaca or Colorado can expect to earn between $63,000 and $97,000.

Citigroup

The salary range for an investment sales lead at Citi is $200,000 to $300,000, while a quantitative analyst in New York can expect to make between $150,000 and $225,000.

Pepsi Co

For a senior manager of strategic foresights and future visions, the listed base salary range is $132,000 to $142,300. An ecommerce insights manager can expect to be paid $126,400 to $215,000.

Verizon

A data scientist based in New York City earns between $114,000 and $211,000 a year, and a project engineer makes between $98,000 and $182,000 a year.

Twitter

Twitter has established salary tiers for all of its U.S.-based roles, which dictate the pay range for each job based on the cost of living and working in the city where it's listed.

A staff machine learning engineer working out of New York earns between $212,000 and $297,000, while an NYC-based senior workforce analyst earns between $142,000 and $200,000.

American Express

An executive assistant job in New York has a base salary range of $24.05 to $48.10 per hour, while an NYC-based java engineer can expect to make a base salary between $85,000 and $150,000 per year.

A growing list of companies, including Google, IBM and American Express, also announced earlier this week that that they were inspired by the new legislation and would start posting salary ranges for all job listings across the U.S.

