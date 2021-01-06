Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Congress

What 2020 Revealed About the Future of Marijuana Legalization in the U.S.

By Charlotte Morabito, CNBC

Mike Blake | Reuters

Every ballot initiative involving the decriminalization or legalization of marijuana passed in the 2020 election. Voters in New Jersey and Arizona chose to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use. Mississippi voted to legalize medical marijuana use, and South Dakota legalized the drug for both recreational and medical use.

Now, 15 states — along with the District of Columbia — have legalized marijuana for adult recreational use. Thirty-six states permit medical use of the drug.

About a month after the election, the Democratic-controlled House passed the ''Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act,'' or the MORE Act. This bill would legalize marijuana at the federal level and implement sweeping regulations and reforms surrounding the drug.

Money Report

China 25 mins ago

Wall Street Analysts Name Their Top Chinese Tech Stocks — and One Name Keeps Coming Up

34 mins ago

A Record Number of People Died From Covid the Last Two Days in America as Rioters Stormed U.S. Capitol

The 2020 election and the House vote reveal something important about the shift in the marijuana debate: Marijuana may be one of the truly bipartisan issues in the United States right now.

Watch the video above to learn how public sentiment surrounding marijuana has shifted in the United States and where the laws may be headed from here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CongresspoliticsDemocratscrimeRepublicans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us