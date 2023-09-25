Watch: Sen. Bob Menendez speaks in New Jersey on heels of bribery indictment

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges Friday.

Menendez has previously denied wrongdoing and said in a statement, "I'm not going anywhere."

This stream starts at 11:30 a.m. ET.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is set to hold a press conference Monday following mounting calls for him to resign.

Menendez and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges in New York last week. Prosecutors accused the 69-year-old Democrat and his spouse of allegedly accepting lavish bribes including hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz car and mortgage payments.