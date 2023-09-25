Money Report

Watch: Sen. Bob Menendez speaks in New Jersey on heels of bribery indictment

By Amanda Macias,CNBC

Rodrigo Buendia | AFP | Getty Images
  • New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges Friday.
  • Menendez has previously denied wrongdoing and said in a statement, "I'm not going anywhere."

This stream starts at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh your browser if it does not show up.

WASHINGTON Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is set to hold a press conference Monday following mounting calls for him to resign.

Menendez and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges in New York last week. Prosecutors accused the 69-year-old Democrat and his spouse of allegedly accepting lavish bribes including hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz car and mortgage payments.

