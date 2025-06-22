Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch President Donald Trump's address on the U.S. bombing of Iran

By Terri Cullen, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press event with Elon Musk (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025.
Nathan Howard | Reuters

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Saturday evening, hours after the United States attacked Iran, striking three nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers left Missouri heading toward the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft are capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound bomb known as the "bunker buster."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Saturday's attack puts the U.S. in direct armed conflict with Iran, joining Israel's effort to cripple Tehran's nuclear program and topple its regime.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us